J & J SNACK FOODS (NASDAQ:JJSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods last announced its earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. J & J Snack Foods has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.7. J & J Snack Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS J & J SNACK FOODS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods’ stock was trading at $146.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JJSF stock has increased by 4.4% and is now trading at $152.66.

APPLE (NASDAQ:AAPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple last announced its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Apple has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.5. Apple has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APPLE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple’s stock was trading at $68.8575 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AAPL stock has increased by 91.6% and is now trading at $131.96.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:BWFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group last posted its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Bankwell Financial Group has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Bankwell Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group’s stock was trading at $19.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BWFG stock has decreased by 2.7% and is now trading at $19.45.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:DCOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares last announced its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.8.

HOW HAS DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares’ stock was trading at $14.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DCOM stock has increased by 8.8% and is now trading at $15.90.