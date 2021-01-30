ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND (NYSE:ADM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland last released its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm earned $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer-Daniels-Midland has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Archer-Daniels-Midland has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland’s stock was trading at $35.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ADM stock has increased by 42.6% and is now trading at $50.01.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL (NYSE:AMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business earned $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameriprise Financial has generated $16.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Ameriprise Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial’s stock was trading at $110.78 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMP stock has increased by 78.6% and is now trading at $197.87.

JUNIPER NETWORKS (NYSE:JNPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Juniper Networks has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Juniper Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JUNIPER NETWORKS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks’ stock was trading at $20.29 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JNPR stock has increased by 20.4% and is now trading at $24.42.

SHORE BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SHBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares last released its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Shore Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SHORE BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares’ stock was trading at $11.27 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SHBI stock has increased by 17.6% and is now trading at $13.25.