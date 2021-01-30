W. R. BERKLEY (NYSE:WRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley last announced its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm earned $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W. R. Berkley has generated $3.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. W. R. Berkley has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS W. R. BERKLEY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley’s stock was trading at $58.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WRB stock has increased by 6.9% and is now trading at $62.14.

CVB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CVBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. CVB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CVB FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial’s stock was trading at $16.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CVBF stock has increased by 18.5% and is now trading at $19.43.

TFS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:TFSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.9. TFS Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TFS FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial’s stock was trading at $18.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TFSL stock has decreased by 6.0% and is now trading at $17.67.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:JCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International last released its earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company earned $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.6.

HOW HAS JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International’s stock was trading at $35.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JCI stock has increased by 41.5% and is now trading at $49.82.