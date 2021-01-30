AGNC INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:AGNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment last released its earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year. AGNC Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AGNC INVESTMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment’s stock was trading at $14.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AGNC shares have increased by 8.4% and is now trading at $15.60.

LUTHER BURBANK (NASDAQ:LBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank last released its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Luther Burbank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LUTHER BURBANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank’s stock was trading at $8.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LBC stock has increased by 13.6% and is now trading at $9.79.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL (NYSE:CPF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company earned $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Central Pacific Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial’s stock was trading at $19.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CPF shares have increased by 1.7% and is now trading at $19.88.

OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:OCFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. OceanFirst Financial has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. OceanFirst Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial’s stock was trading at $16.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OCFC shares have increased by 10.9% and is now trading at $18.16.