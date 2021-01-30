FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:FLXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.24 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Flexsteel Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries’ stock was trading at $12.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FLXS stock has increased by 181.5% and is now trading at $34.12.

NORFOLK SOUTHERN (NYSE:NSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Norfolk Southern has generated $10.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Norfolk Southern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORFOLK SOUTHERN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern’s stock was trading at $151.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NSC stock has increased by 56.3% and is now trading at $236.62.

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS (NYSE:SHW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The company earned $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Its revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Sherwin-Williams has generated $21.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. The Sherwin-Williams has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams’ stock was trading at $520.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SHW stock has increased by 33.0% and is now trading at $691.80.

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:HAYN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International last issued its earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. Haynes International has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year. Haynes International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HAYNES INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International’s stock was trading at $21.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HAYN shares have increased by 7.4% and is now trading at $23.19.