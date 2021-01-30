CIT GROUP (NYSE:CIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group last released its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CIT Group has generated $5.06 earnings per share over the last year. CIT Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CIT GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group’s stock was trading at $23.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CIT stock has increased by 55.8% and is now trading at $36.90.

CORE LABORATORIES (NYSE:CLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company earned $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Its revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. Core Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORE LABORATORIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories’ stock was trading at $10.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CLB shares have increased by 201.7% and is now trading at $32.98.

SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP (NASDAQ:SIGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group last announced its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Selective Insurance Group has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. Selective Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group’s stock was trading at $51.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SIGI shares have increased by 25.4% and is now trading at $64.98.

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ROP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has generated $13.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5.

HOW HAS ROPER TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies’ stock was trading at $323.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ROP stock has increased by 21.6% and is now trading at $392.91.