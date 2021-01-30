CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL (NYSE:COF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Capital One Financial has generated $12.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.1. Capital One Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial’s stock was trading at $71.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, COF stock has increased by 46.0% and is now trading at $104.26.

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:EAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International last posted its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.3. Brinker International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRINKER INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International’s stock was trading at $21.51 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EAT shares have increased by 173.7% and is now trading at $58.88.

FLEX (NASDAQ:FLEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex last posted its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Flex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FLEX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex’s stock was trading at $9.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FLEX shares have increased by 88.1% and is now trading at $17.64.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST (NASDAQ:FFNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. First Financial Northwest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest’s stock was trading at $11.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FFNW shares have increased by 9.1% and is now trading at $12.74.