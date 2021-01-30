ENCOMPASS HEALTH (NYSE:EHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1.

HOW HAS ENCOMPASS HEALTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health’s stock was trading at $63.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EHC shares have increased by 25.9% and is now trading at $80.40.

SL GREEN REALTY (NYSE:SLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm earned $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SL Green Realty has generated $7.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. SL Green Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SL GREEN REALTY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty’s stock was trading at $67.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SLG shares have decreased by 0.8% and is now trading at $67.48.

FAIR ISAAC (NYSE:FICO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac last issued its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has generated $8.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.0. Fair Isaac has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FAIR ISAAC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac’s stock was trading at $314.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FICO shares have increased by 43.1% and is now trading at $450.11.

HOW HAS TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL)’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s stock was trading at $7.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ERIC shares have increased by 75.1% and is now trading at $12.47.