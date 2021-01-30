FB FINANCIAL (NYSE:FBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial last announced its earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. FB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FB FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial’s stock was trading at $25.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FBK stock has increased by 48.8% and is now trading at $37.36.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES (NYSE:ABT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories last posted its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm earned $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.4. Abbott Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories’ stock was trading at $78.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ABT stock has increased by 58.3% and is now trading at $123.59.

VISA (NYSE:V) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:V)

Visa last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Visa has generated $5.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.6. Visa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VISA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:V)

Visa’s stock was trading at $172.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, V shares have increased by 11.7% and is now trading at $193.25.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:FFIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial last posted its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Flushing Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FLUSHING FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial’s stock was trading at $15.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FFIC stock has increased by 17.6% and is now trading at $18.28.