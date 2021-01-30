AUDIOCODES (NASDAQ:AUDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes last posted its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.0. AudioCodes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AUDIOCODES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes’ stock was trading at $19.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AUDC shares have increased by 55.8% and is now trading at $30.00.

MERITAGE HOMES (NYSE:MTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes last issued its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The company earned $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Its revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes has generated $6.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Meritage Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERITAGE HOMES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes’ stock was trading at $54.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MTH stock has increased by 48.6% and is now trading at $80.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVR)

NVR last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NVR has generated $221.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. NVR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NVR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NVR)

NVR’s stock was trading at $3,411.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NVR stock has increased by 30.3% and is now trading at $4,446.48.

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (NYSE:CL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive last released its quarterly earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company earned $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Its revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Colgate-Palmolive has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9.

HOW HAS COLGATE-PALMOLIVE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive’s stock was trading at $68.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CL shares have increased by 13.2% and is now trading at $78.00.