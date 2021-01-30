GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP (NASDAQ:GABC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. German American Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp’s stock was trading at $26.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GABC stock has increased by 28.5% and is now trading at $33.83.

METHANEX (NASDAQ:MEOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Methanex has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year. Methanex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS METHANEX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex’s stock was trading at $17.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MEOH shares have increased by 90.2% and is now trading at $33.11.

WESTROCK (NYSE:WRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business earned $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. WestRock has generated $3.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. WestRock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESTROCK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock’s stock was trading at $26.23 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WRK stock has increased by 57.9% and is now trading at $41.43.

HBT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial last announced its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial has generated $3.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. HBT Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HBT FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial’s stock was trading at $13.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HBT stock has increased by 13.5% and is now trading at $14.93.