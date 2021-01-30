MICROSOFT (NASDAQ:MSFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft last posted its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm earned $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has generated $5.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.5. Microsoft has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MICROSOFT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft’s stock was trading at $153.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MSFT shares have increased by 51.0% and is now trading at $231.96.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP (NYSE:NYCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp last announced its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. New York Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp’s stock was trading at $10.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NYCB shares have increased by 1.9% and is now trading at $10.46.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Its revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Mondelez International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International’s stock was trading at $52.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MDLZ stock has increased by 5.9% and is now trading at $55.44.

SHARPS COMPLIANCE (NASDAQ:SMED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance last released its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.9. Sharps Compliance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SHARPS COMPLIANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance’s stock was trading at $5.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SMED stock has increased by 145.7% and is now trading at $13.22.