RENASANT (NASDAQ:RNST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Renasant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RENASANT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant’s stock was trading at $23.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RNST shares have increased by 51.7% and is now trading at $35.40.

TRICO BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:TCBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. TriCo Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRICO BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares’ stock was trading at $29.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TCBK stock has increased by 26.1% and is now trading at $37.30.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:AIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies last issued its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Its revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has generated $3.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.7. Applied Industrial Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies’ stock was trading at $47.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AIT stock has increased by 47.9% and is now trading at $70.39.

RBC BEARINGS (NASDAQ:ROLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings last released its earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm earned $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. Its revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings has generated $5.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9.

HOW HAS RBC BEARINGS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings’ stock was trading at $140.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ROLL shares have increased by 19.2% and is now trading at $167.33.