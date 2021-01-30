ROCKWELL AUTOMATION (NYSE:ROK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation last released its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has generated $7.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Rockwell Automation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROCKWELL AUTOMATION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation’s stock was trading at $159.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ROK stock has increased by 56.2% and is now trading at $248.53.

DUKE REALTY (NYSE:DRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty last posted its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business earned $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Realty has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.2. Duke Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DUKE REALTY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty’s stock was trading at $30.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DRE stock has increased by 30.3% and is now trading at $39.56.

EAGLE MATERIALS (NYSE:EXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business earned $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eagle Materials has generated $5.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. Eagle Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EAGLE MATERIALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials’ stock was trading at $63.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EXP shares have increased by 72.9% and is now trading at $110.03.

AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AMRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares last issued its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. American River Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares’ stock was trading at $11.4250 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMRB shares have increased by 13.1% and is now trading at $12.92.