SOUTHERN COPPER (NYSE:SCCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper last released its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company earned $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. Southern Copper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTHERN COPPER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper’s stock was trading at $31.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SCCO stock has increased by 110.6% and is now trading at $66.41.

SELECT BANCORP (NASDAQ:SLCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Select Bancorp has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Select Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SELECT BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp’s stock was trading at $8.83 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SLCT shares have increased by 6.9% and is now trading at $9.44.

QUANTUM (NASDAQ:QMCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Quantum has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Quantum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUANTUM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum’s stock was trading at $3.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, QMCO stock has increased by 109.1% and is now trading at $7.13.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HFWA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial last announced its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Heritage Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HERITAGE FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial’s stock was trading at $20.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HFWA shares have increased by 16.8% and is now trading at $23.60.