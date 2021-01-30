INVESTAR (NASDAQ:ISTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Investar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INVESTAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar’s stock was trading at $17.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ISTR shares have decreased by 7.4% and is now trading at $16.13.

MARINE PRODUCTS (NYSE:MPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products last issued its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.4. Marine Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARINE PRODUCTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products’ stock was trading at $10.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MPX stock has increased by 61.3% and is now trading at $16.28.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER (NYSE:SWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business earned $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Its revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has generated $8.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Stanley Black & Decker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker’s stock was trading at $122.18 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SWK shares have increased by 42.0% and is now trading at $173.49.

PCSB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PCSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial last released its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. PCSB Financial has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. PCSB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PCSB FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial’s stock was trading at $14.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PCSB shares have decreased by 1.1% and is now trading at $14.7350.