LAKELAND FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:LKFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial has generated $3.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Lakeland Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LAKELAND FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial’s stock was trading at $35.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LKFN shares have increased by 67.0% and is now trading at $58.70.

XILINX (NASDAQ:XLNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Its revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Xilinx has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.0. Xilinx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS XILINX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx’s stock was trading at $73.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, XLNX stock has increased by 77.3% and is now trading at $130.57.

WESTERN DIGITAL (NASDAQ:WDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital last released its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Its revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year. Western Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESTERN DIGITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital’s stock was trading at $45.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WDC stock has increased by 25.0% and is now trading at $56.43.

CLEARFIELD (NASDAQ:CLFD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.1. Clearfield has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CLEARFIELD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield’s stock was trading at $10.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CLFD stock has increased by 205.6% and is now trading at $31.32.