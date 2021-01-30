CARNIVAL CO. & (NYSE:CCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.10. Carnival Co. & has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year. Carnival Co. & has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARNIVAL CO. &’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. &’s stock was trading at $21.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCL shares have decreased by 14.2% and is now trading at $18.67.

MARKETAXESS (NASDAQ:MKTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess last issued its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MarketAxess has generated $5.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.5. MarketAxess has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARKETAXESS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess’ stock was trading at $333.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MKTX shares have increased by 62.1% and is now trading at $540.76.

ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS (NYSE:ADS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems last announced its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The company earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alliance Data Systems has generated $16.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Alliance Data Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems’ stock was trading at $57.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ADS stock has increased by 18.1% and is now trading at $67.65.

OP BANCORP (NYSE:OPBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OPBK)

OP Bancorp last announced its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business earned $14.44 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS OP BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:OPBK)

OP Bancorp’s stock was trading at $7.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OPBK stock has decreased by 1.8% and is now trading at $7.59.