CARNIVAL CO. & (NYSE:CUK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Co. & last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.10. Carnival Co. & has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Carnival Co. & has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARNIVAL CO. &’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Co. &’s stock was trading at $20.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CUK stock has decreased by 21.3% and is now trading at $16.00.

EAGLE BANCORP (NASDAQ:EGBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp last issued its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp has generated $4.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Eagle Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EAGLE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp’s stock was trading at $31.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EGBN stock has increased by 36.0% and is now trading at $42.49.

KIRBY (NYSE:KEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby last issued its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Its revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kirby has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year. Kirby has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KIRBY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby’s stock was trading at $45.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KEX stock has increased by 11.9% and is now trading at $50.76.

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (NYSE:BBVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria last announced its earnings data on October 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s stock was trading at $3.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BBVA stock has increased by 18.0% and is now trading at $4.58.