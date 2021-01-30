GRACO (NYSE:GGG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GGG)

Graco last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Its revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Graco has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.6. Graco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRACO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GGG)

Graco’s stock was trading at $47.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GGG shares have increased by 43.8% and is now trading at $68.94.

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP (NASDAQ:CCBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Capital City Bank Group has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Capital City Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group’s stock was trading at $21.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CCBG stock has increased by 5.6% and is now trading at $22.33.

UNIFI (NYSE:UFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi last issued its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year. Unifi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNIFI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi’s stock was trading at $15.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UFI stock has increased by 51.8% and is now trading at $23.95.

THE BANCORP (NASDAQ:TBBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. The Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp’s stock was trading at $8.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TBBK shares have increased by 88.4% and is now trading at $16.77.