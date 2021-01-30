POLARIS (NYSE:PII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PII)

Polaris last released its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The company earned $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has generated $6.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.5. Polaris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS POLARIS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PII)

Polaris’ stock was trading at $72.48 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PII stock has increased by 61.0% and is now trading at $116.67.

AXIS CAPITAL (NYSE:AXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital last released its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company earned $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. AXIS Capital has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year. AXIS Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AXIS CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital’s stock was trading at $48.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AXS shares have decreased by 4.6% and is now trading at $45.90.

DOW (NYSE:DOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DOW)

DOW last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm earned $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DOW has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year. DOW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DOW’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:DOW)

DOW’s stock was trading at $27.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DOW shares have increased by 85.4% and is now trading at $51.90.

PHILLIPS 66 (NYSE:PSX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.82. Phillips 66 has generated $8.05 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS PHILLIPS 66’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66’s stock was trading at $55.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PSX stock has increased by 22.9% and is now trading at $67.80.