EQUITY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:EQBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year. Equity Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EQUITY BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares’ stock was trading at $20.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EQBK stock has increased by 5.4% and is now trading at $22.08.

CREE (NASDAQ:CREE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Its revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cree has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. Cree has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CREE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree’s stock was trading at $35.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CREE shares have increased by 186.0% and is now trading at $101.08.

STMICROELECTRONICS (NYSE:STM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company earned $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. STMicroelectronics has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.0. STMicroelectronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STMICROELECTRONICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics’ stock was trading at $22.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STM shares have increased by 74.7% and is now trading at $39.95.

MIX TELEMATICS (NYSE:MIXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. MiX Telematics has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.5. MiX Telematics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MIX TELEMATICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics’ stock was trading at $9.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MIXT stock has increased by 46.2% and is now trading at $13.89.