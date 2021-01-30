TEXAS INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:TXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments last announced its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Its revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has generated $5.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.3. Texas Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments’ stock was trading at $105.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TXN stock has increased by 56.6% and is now trading at $165.69.

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION (NYSE:KNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation last released its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Its revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Knight-Swift Transportation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation’s stock was trading at $30.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KNX shares have increased by 29.5% and is now trading at $40.00.

EASTMAN CHEMICAL (NYSE:EMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical last announced its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Its revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has generated $7.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Eastman Chemical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EASTMAN CHEMICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical’s stock was trading at $47.51 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EMN stock has increased by 107.0% and is now trading at $98.35.

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:FBIZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services last announced its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. First Business Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services’ stock was trading at $19.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FBIZ shares have increased by 0.1% and is now trading at $19.26.