CELESTICA (NYSE:CLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica last issued its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Its revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Celestica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CELESTICA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica’s stock was trading at $5.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CLS stock has increased by 59.2% and is now trading at $8.07.

ORIGIN BANCORP (NASDAQ:OBNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Origin Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORIGIN BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp’s stock was trading at $24.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OBNK shares have increased by 28.9% and is now trading at $31.59.

FIRST MERCHANTS (NASDAQ:FRME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants last announced its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. First Merchants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST MERCHANTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants’ stock was trading at $29.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FRME stock has increased by 29.1% and is now trading at $37.67.

DASEKE (NASDAQ:DSKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 30th, 2020. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million. Daseke has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS DASEKE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke’s stock was trading at $2.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DSKE stock has increased by 163.0% and is now trading at $5.26.