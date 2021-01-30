H.B. FULLER (NYSE:FUL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The firm earned $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. H.B. Fuller has generated $2.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. H.B. Fuller has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS H.B. FULLER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller’s stock was trading at $32.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FUL shares have increased by 55.0% and is now trading at $50.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:T)

AT&T last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm earned $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has generated $3.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. AT&T has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AT&T’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:T)

AT&T’s stock was trading at $34.52 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, T stock has decreased by 17.1% and is now trading at $28.63.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PROV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial last released its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Provident Financial has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Provident Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROVIDENT FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial’s stock was trading at $15.77 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PROV shares have increased by 1.8% and is now trading at $16.05.

BYLINE BANCORP (NYSE:BY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp last issued its earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Byline Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BYLINE BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp’s stock was trading at $12.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BY stock has increased by 27.4% and is now trading at $16.07.