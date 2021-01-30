RENAISSANCERE (NYSE:RNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe last posted its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe has generated $9.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. RenaissanceRe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RENAISSANCERE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe’s stock was trading at $155.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RNR shares have decreased by 3.5% and is now trading at $150.44.

CALIX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CALX)

HOW HAS CALIX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CALX)

Calix’s stock was trading at $7.53 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CALX stock has increased by 301.1% and is now trading at $30.20.

HOULIHAN LOKEY (NYSE:HLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey last issued its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Its revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Houlihan Lokey has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Houlihan Lokey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOULIHAN LOKEY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey’s stock was trading at $48.92 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HLI stock has increased by 32.6% and is now trading at $64.85.

TATA MOTORS (NYSE:TTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Tata Motors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TATA MOTORS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors’ stock was trading at $6.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TTM stock has increased by 176.1% and is now trading at $17.81.