Earnings results for A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for A10 Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.77%. The high price target for ATEN is $15.00 and the low price target for ATEN is $13.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

A10 Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.25, A10 Networks has a forecasted upside of 25.8% from its current price of $11.33. A10 Networks has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks does not currently pay a dividend. A10 Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

In the past three months, A10 Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $142,545.00 in company stock. Only 23.65% of the stock of A10 Networks is held by insiders. 78.23% of the stock of A10 Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN



Earnings for A10 Networks are expected to grow by 60.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of A10 Networks is 87.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of A10 Networks is 87.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 94.81. A10 Networks has a P/B Ratio of 7.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

