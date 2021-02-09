Earnings results for Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Absolute Software last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business earned $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Absolute Software has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.0. Absolute Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Absolute Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.52%. The high price target for ABST is $18.00 and the low price target for ABST is $14.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Absolute Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Absolute Software has a forecasted upside of 15.5% from its current price of $13.85. Absolute Software has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software pays a meaningful dividend of 1.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Absolute Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Absolute Software is 100.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Absolute Software will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Absolute Software may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

In the past three months, Absolute Software insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.73% of the stock of Absolute Software is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST



Earnings for Absolute Software are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Absolute Software is 62.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of Absolute Software is 62.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 94.81.

