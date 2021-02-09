Earnings results for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

Akamai Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company earned $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.4. Akamai Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akamai Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.12%. The high price target for AKAM is $150.00 and the low price target for AKAM is $105.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Akamai Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.74, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.94, Akamai Technologies has a forecasted upside of 3.1% from its current price of $117.28. Akamai Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Akamai Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Akamai Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Akamai Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $174,351.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Akamai Technologies is held by insiders. 89.11% of the stock of Akamai Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Akamai Technologies are expected to grow by 3.83% in the coming year, from $4.18 to $4.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Akamai Technologies is 34.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Akamai Technologies is 34.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 94.81. Akamai Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Akamai Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

