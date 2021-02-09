Earnings results for AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4.

AlloVir last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.28. AlloVir has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. AlloVir has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AlloVir in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.54%. The high price target for ALVR is $50.00 and the low price target for ALVR is $41.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AlloVir has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.67, AlloVir has a forecasted upside of 6.5% from its current price of $43.80. AlloVir has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir does not currently pay a dividend. AlloVir does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

In the past three months, AlloVir insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of AlloVir is held by insiders. Only 32.07% of the stock of AlloVir is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR



Earnings for AlloVir are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.96) to ($1.52) per share.

