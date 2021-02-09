Earnings results for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Alteryx last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm earned $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alteryx has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year. Alteryx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alteryx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $150.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.62%. The high price target for AYX is $216.00 and the low price target for AYX is $88.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alteryx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $150.43, Alteryx has a forecasted upside of 10.6% from its current price of $135.99. Alteryx has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Alteryx does not currently pay a dividend. Alteryx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alteryx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $261,174,162.00 in company stock. Only 13.58% of the stock of Alteryx is held by insiders. 75.06% of the stock of Alteryx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Alteryx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.10) to $0.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Alteryx is -503.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alteryx is -503.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alteryx has a PEG Ratio of 87.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alteryx has a P/B Ratio of 20.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

