Earnings results for América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 02/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Analyst Opinion on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for América Móvil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.94%. The high price target for AMX is $17.00 and the low price target for AMX is $3.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

América Móvil has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.17, América Móvil has a forecasted downside of 9.9% from its current price of $13.51. América Móvil has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil pays a meaningful dividend of 2.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. América Móvil does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of América Móvil is 34.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, América Móvil will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.36% next year. This indicates that América Móvil will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

In the past three months, América Móvil insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of América Móvil is held by insiders. Only 7.38% of the stock of América Móvil is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX



Earnings for América Móvil are expected to grow by 96.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $1.18 per share. The P/E ratio of América Móvil is 33.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of América Móvil is 33.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 94.81. América Móvil has a PEG Ratio of 0.63. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. América Móvil has a P/B Ratio of 3.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

