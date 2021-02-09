Earnings results for American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

American Assets Trust last issued its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. American Assets Trust has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.4. American Assets Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Assets Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.86%. The high price target for AAT is $33.00 and the low price target for AAT is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Assets Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, American Assets Trust has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $29.24. American Assets Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Assets Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of American Assets Trust is 45.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Assets Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.02% next year. This indicates that American Assets Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

In the past three months, American Assets Trust insiders have bought 665.92% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,966,114.00 in company stock and sold $256,700.00 in company stock. Only 32.76% of the stock of American Assets Trust is held by insiders. 94.06% of the stock of American Assets Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT



Earnings for American Assets Trust are expected to grow by 5.70% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of American Assets Trust is 46.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of American Assets Trust is 46.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. American Assets Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

