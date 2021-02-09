Earnings results for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Analyst Opinion on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.18%. The high price target for ACGL is $55.00 and the low price target for ACGL is $34.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arch Capital Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.70, Arch Capital Group has a forecasted upside of 19.2% from its current price of $34.15. Arch Capital Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group does not currently pay a dividend. Arch Capital Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

In the past three months, Arch Capital Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Arch Capital Group is held by insiders. 78.33% of the stock of Arch Capital Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL



Earnings for Arch Capital Group are expected to grow by 127.07% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $3.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Arch Capital Group is 12.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of Arch Capital Group is 12.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. Arch Capital Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arch Capital Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here