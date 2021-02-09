Earnings results for Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arch Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.11%. The high price target for ARCH is $68.00 and the low price target for ARCH is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arch Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.50, Arch Resources has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $52.21. Arch Resources has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Arch Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

In the past three months, Arch Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Arch Resources is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH



Earnings for Arch Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.26) to $3.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Arch Resources is -2.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arch Resources is -2.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arch Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

