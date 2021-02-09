Earnings results for Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.25.

Assurant last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Its revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Assurant has generated $8.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Assurant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Assurant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $161.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.06%. The high price target for AIZ is $172.00 and the low price target for AIZ is $145.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Assurant has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $161.25, Assurant has a forecasted upside of 19.1% from its current price of $135.44. Assurant has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant pays a meaningful dividend of 1.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Assurant has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of Assurant is 30.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Assurant will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.00% next year. This indicates that Assurant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

In the past three months, Assurant insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.63% of the stock of Assurant is held by insiders. 93.97% of the stock of Assurant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ



Earnings for Assurant are expected to grow by 18.12% in the coming year, from $8.94 to $10.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Assurant is 20.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of Assurant is 20.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. Assurant has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here