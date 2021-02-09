Earnings results for Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Avaya last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm earned $757 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year. Avaya has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avaya in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.82%. The high price target for AVYA is $27.00 and the low price target for AVYA is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya does not currently pay a dividend. Avaya does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

In the past three months, Avaya insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $267,988.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Avaya is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA



Earnings for Avaya are expected to grow by 12.07% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $4.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Avaya is -3.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avaya is -3.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avaya has a P/B Ratio of 9.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

