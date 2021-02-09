Earnings results for Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Beyond Air last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Beyond Air has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year. Beyond Air has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Beyond Air in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.05%. The high price target for XAIR is $9.00 and the low price target for XAIR is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air does not currently pay a dividend. Beyond Air does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

In the past three months, Beyond Air insiders have bought 552.67% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $219,120.00 in company stock and sold $33,573.00 in company stock. Only 18.05% of the stock of Beyond Air is held by insiders. Only 21.40% of the stock of Beyond Air is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR



Earnings for Beyond Air are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.28) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of Beyond Air is -4.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Beyond Air is -4.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Beyond Air has a P/B Ratio of 5.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

