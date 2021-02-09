Earnings results for Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Bioanalytical Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on December 21st, 2020. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year. Bioanalytical Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bioanalytical Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.80%. The high price target for BASI is $17.00 and the low price target for BASI is $17.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bioanalytical Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Bioanalytical Systems has a forecasted upside of 39.8% from its current price of $12.16. Bioanalytical Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Bioanalytical Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

In the past three months, Bioanalytical Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.46% of the stock of Bioanalytical Systems is held by insiders. Only 10.62% of the stock of Bioanalytical Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI



Earnings for Bioanalytical Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $0.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Bioanalytical Systems is -28.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bioanalytical Systems is -28.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bioanalytical Systems has a P/B Ratio of 17.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

