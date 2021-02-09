Earnings results for Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.13.

Black Hills last issued its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company earned $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Black Hills has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Black Hills in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.35%. The high price target for BKH is $88.00 and the low price target for BKH is $66.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Black Hills has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.00, Black Hills has a forecasted upside of 18.4% from its current price of $61.68. Black Hills has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills pays a meaningful dividend of 3.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Black Hills has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Black Hills is 64.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Black Hills will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.70% next year. This indicates that Black Hills will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

In the past three months, Black Hills insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $123,720.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Black Hills is held by insiders. 85.45% of the stock of Black Hills is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH



Earnings for Black Hills are expected to grow by 5.48% in the coming year, from $3.65 to $3.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Black Hills is 17.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.17. The P/E ratio of Black Hills is 17.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 36.02. Black Hills has a PEG Ratio of 2.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Black Hills has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

