Earnings results for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Camtek in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.23%. The high price target for CAMT is $29.00 and the low price target for CAMT is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek does not currently pay a dividend. Camtek does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

In the past three months, Camtek insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 79.40% of the stock of Camtek is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 22.56% of the stock of Camtek is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT



Earnings for Camtek are expected to grow by 19.23% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Camtek is 60.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Camtek is 60.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 94.81. Camtek has a P/B Ratio of 7.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

