Earnings results for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Canopy Growth last announced its earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company earned $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year. Canopy Growth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.23, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 35.64%. The high price target for CGC is $33.00 and the low price target for CGC is $21.10. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth does not currently pay a dividend. Canopy Growth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

In the past three months, Canopy Growth insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,891,679.00 in company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Canopy Growth is held by insiders. Only 10.18% of the stock of Canopy Growth is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC



Earnings for Canopy Growth are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.61) per share. The P/E ratio of Canopy Growth is -13.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Canopy Growth has a P/B Ratio of 4.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

