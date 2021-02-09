Earnings results for Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Capstone Turbine last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million. Capstone Turbine has generated ($2.70) earnings per share over the last year. Capstone Turbine has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capstone Turbine in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 63.69%. The high price target for CPST is $7.00 and the low price target for CPST is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Capstone Turbine has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.75, Capstone Turbine has a forecasted downside of 63.7% from its current price of $13.08. Capstone Turbine has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine does not currently pay a dividend. Capstone Turbine does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

In the past three months, Capstone Turbine insiders have bought 26.61% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $34,772.00 in company stock and sold $27,463.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Capstone Turbine is held by insiders. Only 11.31% of the stock of Capstone Turbine is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST



Earnings for Capstone Turbine are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.13) to ($0.88) per share. The P/E ratio of Capstone Turbine is -6.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Capstone Turbine is -6.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Capstone Turbine has a P/B Ratio of 9.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

