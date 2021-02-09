Earnings results for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carrier Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.79, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.42%. The high price target for CARR is $50.00 and the low price target for CARR is $15.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Carrier Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.79, Carrier Global has a forecasted downside of 17.4% from its current price of $39.70. Carrier Global has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global has a dividend yield of 1.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Carrier Global has been increasing its dividend for 28 years. Based on earnings estimates, Carrier Global will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.40% next year. This indicates that Carrier Global will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

In the past three months, Carrier Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 83.02% of the stock of Carrier Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR



Earnings for Carrier Global are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.89 per share. Carrier Global has a PEG Ratio of 2.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

