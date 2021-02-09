Earnings results for cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

cbdMD last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 22nd, 2020. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter. cbdMD has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. cbdMD has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for cbdMD in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.15, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.99%. The high price target for YCBD is $4.30 and the low price target for YCBD is $4.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

cbdMD has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.15, cbdMD has a forecasted downside of 24.0% from its current price of $5.46. cbdMD has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD does not currently pay a dividend. cbdMD does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

In the past three months, cbdMD insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD



