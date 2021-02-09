Earnings results for Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.02, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.14%. The high price target for CVE is $11.00 and the low price target for CVE is $5.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cenovus Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.02, Cenovus Energy has a forecasted upside of 24.1% from its current price of $6.46. Cenovus Energy has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy has a dividend yield of 0.79%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cenovus Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cenovus Energy is 17.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

In the past three months, Cenovus Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 72.72% of the stock of Cenovus Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE



Earnings for Cenovus Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.25) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Cenovus Energy is -5.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cenovus Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

