Earnings results for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Centene last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business earned $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Its revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Centene has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Centene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.94%. The high price target for CNC is $90.00 and the low price target for CNC is $67.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Centene has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.50, Centene has a forecasted upside of 39.9% from its current price of $58.24. Centene has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene does not currently pay a dividend. Centene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Centene (NYSE:CNC)

In the past three months, Centene insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,934,500.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Centene is held by insiders. 91.50% of the stock of Centene is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Centene (NYSE:CNC



Earnings for Centene are expected to grow by 3.41% in the coming year, from $4.99 to $5.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Centene is 16.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.17. The P/E ratio of Centene is 16.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.08. Centene has a PEG Ratio of 1.03. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Centene has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

