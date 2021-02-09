Earnings results for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Ceridian HCM last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. Its revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ceridian HCM has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.2. Ceridian HCM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ceridian HCM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.47, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.30%. The high price target for CDAY is $110.00 and the low price target for CDAY is $65.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ceridian HCM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.47, Ceridian HCM has a forecasted downside of 11.3% from its current price of $102.00. Ceridian HCM has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Ceridian HCM does not currently pay a dividend. Ceridian HCM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Ceridian HCM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $49,017,170.00 in company stock. Only 17.60% of the stock of Ceridian HCM is held by insiders.

Earnings for Ceridian HCM are expected to grow by 114.29% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Ceridian HCM is 1,275.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of Ceridian HCM is 1,275.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 94.81. Ceridian HCM has a P/B Ratio of 7.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

