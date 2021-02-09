Earnings results for CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

CNO Financial Group last issued its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. CNO Financial Group has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. CNO Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CNO Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.89%. The high price target for CNO is $27.00 and the low price target for CNO is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CNO Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.75, CNO Financial Group has a forecasted upside of 0.9% from its current price of $23.54. CNO Financial Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CNO Financial Group has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of CNO Financial Group is 26.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CNO Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.12% next year. This indicates that CNO Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

In the past three months, CNO Financial Group insiders have sold 1,041.62% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $208,500.00 in company stock and sold $2,380,269.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of CNO Financial Group is held by insiders. 98.06% of the stock of CNO Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO



Earnings for CNO Financial Group are expected to decrease by -13.55% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $2.17 per share. The P/E ratio of CNO Financial Group is 7.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of CNO Financial Group is 7.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. CNO Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here