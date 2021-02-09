Earnings results for CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

CONSOL Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.15. The firm earned $243.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. CONSOL Energy has generated $3.52 earnings per share over the last year. CONSOL Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CONSOL Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.00%. The high price target for CEIX is $10.00 and the low price target for CEIX is $7.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy does not currently pay a dividend. CONSOL Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

In the past three months, CONSOL Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.11% of the stock of CONSOL Energy is held by insiders. 71.85% of the stock of CONSOL Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX



Earnings for CONSOL Energy are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $1.44 to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of CONSOL Energy is -29.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CONSOL Energy is -29.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CONSOL Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

